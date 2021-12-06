Government tax revenues in rich countries rose as a share of economic output in 2020, as job losses were concentrated in low-wage employment and high-income jobs were hit less hard.

That surprise outcome underlines the novel nature of the economic contraction that accompanied the first surge of Covid-19 infections, and contrasts with the global financial crisis, when revenues fell as a share of economic output, an outcome more typical of recessions. Without that resilience in tax revenues, governments would have had to borrow even more than they did.

In its annual report on taxation, Paris-based research body the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Monday that revenues across its 38 members rose to 33.5% of gross domestic product in 2020 from 33.4% in 2019. In the wake of the global financial crisis, revenues in 2009 fell to 31.8% of GDP from 32.6% of GDP in 2008. In both instances, tax revenues and total economic output fell, but in 2020 the former declined less sharply than the latter.

In absolute terms, tax revenues fell, since economies contracted sharply. Nonetheless, in 2020, the U.S. government’s tax revenues fell only slightly in dollar terms, to $5.336 trillion from $5.3365 trillion. Other governments recorded larger falls, including Germany, which temporarily lowered its value-added tax rate to support the economy and saw revenues dip to $1.471 trillion from $1.501 trillion.

One of the main reasons for that difference is the way in which the pandemic affected jobs. As the virus spread rapidly, consumers began to stay away from bars, restaurants and other places where they risked being close to infected people. Then governments locked down large parts of the economy, a move that favored those who could work from home.

The result is that the low-wage hospitality sector suffered the largest job losses, while higher-paid work in business services and manufacturing was much less affected. Since most tax systems in rich countries tax a larger share of higher incomes, total revenue from income taxes held up better than employment and output.

“Employment reductions in 2020 were concentrated at the lower end of the income distribution, as were falls in working hours," the OECD said. “This limited the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on revenues relative to the GFC, in which job losses and reductions in working hours were more evenly spread."

In the U.S., 16.9 million people were employed in leisure and hospitality in February 2020, as the virus began to spread. By April, the number had fallen to 8.7 million, a decline of more than eight million that accounted for 37% of all the nonfarm jobs lost during that period. By the end of the year, 13.1 million were employed in the sector, still a loss of 3.8 million jobs.

As a result, U.S. income tax revenues as a percentage of economic output rose from 2019, although by less than in the U.K., France, Italy, and Spain. That contributed to an increase in total U.S. government tax revenues as a share of GDP to 25.5% from 25% in 2019.

Employment in the U.S. hospitality-and-leisure sector has continued to recover in 2021, but remained 8.2% below its pre-pandemic peak in October, while total employment was just 2.8% below its peak. Still, high infection rates and the threat of the new Omicron variant may hold back the recovery in hospitality jobs over coming months.

“With new cases on the rise again even before the potential impact of the Omicron variant, leisure sector employment growth looks set to remain weak over the winter," said Andrew Hunter, an economist at Capital Economics.

Even after that modest rise in 2020 revenues, the US government continued to raise less tax as a share of economic output than most other rich countries. Denmark’s government had the highest revenues relative to the size of the country’s economy at 46.5%, while other high-taxing governments included France at 45.4%, Belgium at 43.1% and Italy at 42.9%.

While tax revenues held up better than expected, governments around the world undertook an unprecedented increase in peacetime spending to counter the pandemic and associated economic damage. According to the OECD, its members borrowed $18 trillion from the bond markets in 2020, equivalent to 29% of their combined GDP and a 60% increase from 2019.

