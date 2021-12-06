Tax revenues held up even as economies crashed during pandemic

In its annual report on taxation, Paris-based research body the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Monday that revenues across its 38 members rose to 33.5% of gross domestic product in 2020 from 33.4% in 2019. In the wake of the global financial crisis, revenues in 2009 fell to 31.8% of GDP from 32.6% of GDP in 2008. In both instances, tax revenues and total economic output fell, but in 2020 the former declined less sharply than the latter.