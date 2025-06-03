Taxing the money immigrants send home would hurt economies here and abroad
Summary
Some Latin American countries receive 20% to 30% of their GDP from remittances from U.S. workers. Financial institutions also benefit.
A proposed new tax from the Trump administration would slow the flow of money that U.S. immigrants send home to their families, and that has economic implications at home and abroad.
