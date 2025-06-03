Taxing the money immigrants send home would hurt economies here and abroad

Remittances are a key form of support for many countries. Honduras, for example, received $9.8 billion in remittances from the U.S. in 2024, according to Orozco. The country was on track to experience 7% growth in remittances in 2025, but with the proposed tax and the projected declines in immigration, Orozco expects that the country will actually see a 9% decline instead. El Salvador is projected to experience an 8% decline, while remittances to Guatemala and Nicaragua could be down by 7%. Haiti is expected to see a 3% drop.