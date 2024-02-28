Taxman to step aside for banks in bankruptcy waterfall

“Given the prevalence and significance attached to the issue of appropriate classification of government dues and ultimately in the success of IBC process, a clarity in this regard is an urgent need of the hour. Therefore, in line with the object of IBC, the government should expressly clarify that all debts owed to central government and the state government shall be treated equally with other unsecured creditors unless in cases where specific ‘security interest’ is created pursuant to a ‘transaction," said Panjiar. “Clarity will go a long way in minimizing disputes and streamline the resolution process," said Panjiar.