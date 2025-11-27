Taxpayer base soars, but return filings lag sharply: CBDT data
Gireesh Chandra Prasad 5 min read 27 Nov 2025, 05:35 am IST
Summary
The income tax base is growing faster than the number of those conscientiously filing returns, driven by the expanding reach of the TDS system.
NEW DELHI : India’s income tax base is growing faster than the number of those conscientiously filing returns, driven by the expanding reach of the tax deducted at source (TDS) system, according to latest data from the central board of direct taxes (CBDT).
