Taxpayers Stuck Paying the Bills for Oligarchs’ Seized Yachts and Mansions
Max Colchester ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 13 min read 25 Sep 2023, 02:24 PM IST
SummaryAssets taken from sanctioned Russian billionaires are costly to maintain as legal hurdles hold up sales; $28,000 a week to keep mold out of the Alfa Nero.
FALMOUTH HARBOUR, Antigua and Barbuda—Two dozen armed police and five FBI agents fanned out across the harbor here early one morning last year. They raided the Alfa Nero, a 270-foot megayacht believed to be owned by Andrey Grigoryevich Guryev, a Russian phosphates magnate sanctioned by the U.S. for links to President Vladimir Putin.
