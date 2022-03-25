TDS imposed to track large number of crypto transactions: Sitharaman

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
During the discussion on Finance Bill 2022 in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said that there is no confusion in terms of the roadmap for regulations of crypto as discussions are underway on the subject over whether crypto market should be regulated or banned totally.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that the government has decided to imposed a 1% TDS (tax deducted at source) on transfer of crypto or digital assets in order to track the transactions.
"There is no confusing signal. We are very clear that there are consultations going on as to whether we want to regulate it or regulate it to some extent, or very much or totally ban it. After the consultations are concluded, the matter will come out, but till then we are taxing it as lot of transactions happening there," she said.
As people are taking money and assets are being sold and bought, so the government made its position clear saying that it will tax the money generating out of it, Sitharaman told the lower house.
"TDS is more for tracking. It is not additional tax, not a new tax, it is a tax which will help people to track it, but at the same time the taxpayer can always reconcile it with the total tax to be paid to the government," said the Finance Minister.
Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Finance Bill 2022 with as many as 39 amendments.
The amendments include clarifications to proposals including those on disallowance of cess and surcharge as deductions and on virtual digital assets.
Finance Bill provision on virtual digital assets had used the phrase "transfer." The amendment to the bill sought to clear the ambiguity around this term to clarify that it applies to virtual digital assets irrespective of whether they are construed as capital assets or not.
The government has also decided to disallow set off of losses from transactions in virtual digital assets while computing taxable income.
According to Gouri Puri, Partner with Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, the "conservative" stance of the government towards crypto assets, and it would disincentivise investments and trading in crypto assets.
The bill also clarified that cess and surcharge are not allowed as a deduction. In the Finance Bill, the government had sought to correct what it regarded as an anomaly arising from some court rulings over the years which allowed tax payers to claim cess payments as an expenditure.
This correction was done with retrospective effect, which caused concern among businesses as the proposal entailed a penalty of 50% of the amount of tax saved by claiming deduction of cess.
Speaking on clarification, Sitharaman on Friday said: "The surcharge on tax and cess on tax have been misused over some years, where people have treated it as business expenditure and therefore, they think it can be used for deleting that level of income from their taxable income. That has become very confusing point on which people have gone to courts also. So that amendment with a retrospective effect has been brought more for clarity."
According to experts said that a clarification on disallowance of cess and surcharge as a deduction is a welcome one and will help in reducing litigation.
Sandeep Jhunjhunwala, partner at Nangia Andersen LLP, explained that Finance Bill 2022 had proposed a retrospective disallowance of deduction for surcharge or cess with effect from assessment year 2005-06.
He added that the amendment provides an opportunity to taxpayers to seek non-levy of any penalty by making a claim to the assessing officer requesting for recomputation of total income without allowing surcharge or cess as an expenditure.
During her reply to the discussion on the Finance Bill, Sitharaman, who presented her fourth budget on February 1, said that the government did not impose any new tax or raise existing taxes during the pandemic, although several other countries took the path of higher taxation to finance government schemes.
"We have taken a conscious decision not to fund the recovery through any additional taxes and that is why last year and this year," she said. Citing data from the
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the minister said that about 32 countries including major economies -- Germany, France, China, UK -- resorted to higher taxation amid the pandemic, which the Indian government avoided.
