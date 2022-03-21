Tea Board of India set for overhaul as exports falter

Tea exports are expected to dip further as Russia, one of the largest importers of Indian tea, is facing sanctions from western countries, giving rise to fears among Indian tea exporters that the country may not be able to pay for the tea. The value of tea exports has slipped from $828 million in 2012-13 to $785 million in 2017-18 to $700 million in 2020-21. In the April 2021 to January 2022 period, India’s outbound shipments of tea were down 2.21% to $628.55 million compared with $642.74 million in the corresponding period last year.