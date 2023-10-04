Tech, geopolitics to climate changes: These are the top risks Indian businesses face today
Business leaders are now preoccupied with more non-linear risks such as complex geopolitical environment, mounting climate concerns, and paradigm-shifting technological innovations such crypto and GPTs, a Bloomberg survey found
Business leaders in India are concerned due to new and emerging risks arising from rapid shifts in technology and climate change, a Bloomberg survey of over 300 respondents has found. Bloomberg in its ‘In Flux: Navigating India’s Changing Risk Landscape’ report, highlighted the growing prominence of newer forms of risk in business decision-making.