Telangana govt announces recruitment to fill 80,039 vacancies. Details here

All the vacancies will be identified in advance and an annual calendar for recruitments will be published.
The upper age limit for all direct recruitments raised by 10 years.
In a major employment drive, the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announces an immediate recruitment process for 80,039 vacancies in the state government. He said while speaking in the Legislative Assembly today.
The minister told the assembly that there are 91,142 direct recruitment vacancies in the State, "the services of 11,103 contract employees working against direct recruitment vacancies will be regularised." Adding he said, "The recruitment process for the remaining vacancies of 80,039 would be taken up immediately."
Rao said, all the vacancies will be identified in advance and an annual calendar for recruitments will be published.
"Notifications will be issued with sufficient time gap," Roa added.
Further, Rao raised the upper age limit for all direct recruitments by 10 years. That means, the upper age limit for recruitment in OC will be 44, while SC, ST and BC will have a limit of 49, and PwDs at 54.
Roa mentions the government will notify 503 Group I, 582 Group II, 1,373 Group III and 9,168 Group IV posts in an expeditious manner. Meanwhile, he says, the Cadre-wise break up of vacancies would be 39,829 (District), 18,866 (Zonal), 13,170 (Multi Zonal) and 8,147 (Secretariat, HoDs, Universities).
Under department-wise vacancies breakup, 18,334 vacancies are in the home, 13,086 in secondary education, 12,755 in health, medical and family welfare and 7,878 are in higher education. 3,560 vacancies are in the revenue department, 4,311 vacancies are available in backward classes welfare. As for the environment, forest, science & technology department has 1,598 vacancies while Panchayat raj and rural development and labour & employment department has vacancies to the tune of 1,455 and 1,221 respectively.
Meanwhile, 1,146 vacancies are in the finance department, 801 in agriculture and co-operation, 563 in transport, roads and buildings department, whereas, animal husbandry fisheries and law have vacancies of 386 and 353 respectively. The lowest vacancies of 16 are in the energy department.