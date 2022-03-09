Telangana govt announces recruitment to fill 80,039 vacancies. Details here

Under department-wise vacancies breakup, 18,334 vacancies are in the home, 13,086 in secondary education, 12,755 in health, medical and family welfare and 7,878 are in higher education. 3,560 vacancies are in the revenue department, 4,311 vacancies are available in backward classes welfare. As for the environment, forest, science & technology department has 1,598 vacancies while Panchayat raj and rural development and labour & employment department has vacancies to the tune of 1,455 and 1,221 respectively.