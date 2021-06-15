Ten central trade unions to go on a nationwide protest on 26 June

The trade unions said the jobs environment has been painful for quite some time and the situation became worse during the second wave and government must act to spur job creation. According to Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), India’s national unemployment rate had reached a record high of 23.52% in April 2020 during the strict lockdown. It improved to 6.52% in January 2021, in line with an economic recovery. But the second wave delivered another hit to the jobs market in April and May.