Ten moments that defined the economy

The price of petrol continues to be a stormy issue and became a political tool for the opposition. The public’s screams do not seem to matter as the price has shot past ₹110 a litre and settled there. The Centre lowered excise duty by ₹10 a litre and asked states to do the same. Some did; others did not. Even as the global price of crude fell from $85 to $75 a barrel, we continue to pay ₹110 a litre for petrol and over ₹100 per litre for diesel. This economics is still baffling, to say the least.