Home >Economy >Tennessee floods leave at least 21 dead

Tennessee floods leave at least 21 dead

Vehicles come to rest in a stream Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding Saturday in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away.
1 min read . 06:34 PM IST ZUSHA ELINSON, The Wall Street Journal

  • Flooding in several rural counties west of Nashville began after 9 to 17 inches of rain fell in a six-hour period Saturday

At least 21 are dead and 45 are missing after catastrophic flash floods in Tennessee, authorities said Sunday.

The flooding in several rural counties west of Nashville began after 9 to 17 inches of rain fell across the region in a six-hour period on Saturday, according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

The quickly rising waters damaged roads and bridges across the region that remained closed on Sunday, the agency said.

More than 10,000 homes and businesses were without power as of Sunday morning.

Search-and-rescue teams were busy this weekend with 20 rescues and evacuations and searches of about 100 homes and 25 businesses, the agency said.

Dickson, Hickman, Houston and Humphreys counties and the city of Waverly were the most severely affected by the flooding.

A spokeswoman for the Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency said that search-and-rescue efforts are still under way.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

 

 

