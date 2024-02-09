Economy
Textile mega parks to get infra developers soon
Summary
- Master developers are infrastructure development companies, which will be given the mandate to develop all parks with their own investment
NEW DELHI : The selection of infrastructure developers for seven mega-textile parks will be completed by the end of March, two officials said, as India makes a push for becoming a textile manufacturing hub.
