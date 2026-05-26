Textiles ministry plans ₹1,000-cr corpus to boost silk production, exports

New Delhi: India is drawing up a plan to boost production and exports of high-value silk, as it aims to cut reliance on imported raw silk in a sector that is a key source of livelihoods and foreign exchange earnings, two people aware of the matter said.
The textiles ministry’s ₹1,000-crore plan involves expanding India's silk economy through higher domestic production, technology upgrades and quality improvement to boost incomes of 9.84 million farmers, reelers, weavers and artisans dependent on the sector.
Under the plan, the government aims to increase raw silk output to 44,500 tonnes in FY27, with productivity targeted at 116 kg per hectare, said the first of the two people cited earlier, both of whom spoke on condition of anonymity.