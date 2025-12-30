India is stepping up efforts to align its products with global quality benchmarks, with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) notifying a fresh set of new and revised norms for textiles, aerospace materials, smart mobility, mining safety, and agro-textiles.
From textiles to smart mobility, govt overhauls standards to meet global norms, ease exports
SummaryIndia is revising standards across textiles and safety-critical sectors to meet global quality norms, enhancing competitiveness and easing exports. BIS has introduced around 30 new voluntary standards that allow manufacturers time to adapt. Here's how it will affect exporters.
India is stepping up efforts to align its products with global quality benchmarks, with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) notifying a fresh set of new and revised norms for textiles, aerospace materials, smart mobility, mining safety, and agro-textiles.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More