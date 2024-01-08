Thali costs fall in December

New Delhi: The cost of home-cooked vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals, or thali, fell sequentially in December, following the end of the festival season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The price of a vegetarian thali fell 3% to ₹29.7 last month, while non-vegetarian thali saw a 5% decline to ₹57.6, according to rating agency Crisil. Year-on-year, the cost of a vegetarian thali increased, whereas non-vegetarian thali became cheaper.

A typical vegetarian thali includes roti, vegetables (onion, tomato, potato), rice, dal, curd, and salad. The non-vegetarian version replaces dal with chicken (broiler). Despite fluctuating commodity prices, the share of ingredients used for arriving at the prices remains constant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Crisil attributed the drop in the vegetarian thali's cost to a 14% and 3% decrease in onion and tomato prices, respectively, as festive demand waned. The more significant decline in the non-vegetarian thali's cost was driven by a 5-7% reduction in broiler prices, which constitute half of the thali's cost.

However, on a yearly basis, onion and tomato prices increased, leading to a 12% rise in the cost of the vegetarian thali. This increase was primarily due to an 82% jump in onion prices and a 42% surge in tomato prices. Pulse prices, contributing 9% to the vegetarian thali cost, also rose 24%. Conversely, the non-vegetarian thali's cost fell 4% due to a 15% yearly decline in broiler prices amid higher production.

Nishant Lakkar, founder and CEO of AAA Rating Consultants and Advisors (AAARCA), noted that the poultry sector has been facing losses since December and will likely continue this trend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is due to factors like rising bird weights, due to weather conditions, a slight increase in maize prices, and lower realizations. Lakkar mentioned a marginal improvement in realizations around Christmas and New Year, but anticipates the sector to have barely broken even in Q3, despite a strong performance in October.

Prices of rice, wheat, pulses, and vegetables are expected to remain high for the rest of the fiscal year.

Wheat and rice prices are seen firm due to lower stocks in the central pool, Pushan Sharma, director, research, CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics, had told Mint earlier. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prices of pulses are expected to rise due to a tight supply situation amid a likely fall in Kharif output and lower acreage in the ongoing Rabi season. Vegetables prices, especially those of tomatoes and onions, will also remain high until new crop arrivals begin.

The Reserve Bank of India during its rate-setting meeting last month warned of a about a possible resurgence in food inflation. The government has been taking several measures recently to rein in food prices as the Consumer Food Price Index, which accounts for nearly half of the overall consumer price basket, rose to 8.70% in November from 6.61% in October.

