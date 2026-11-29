Thanksgiving is over, but the dinner bill left many American families with a familiar problem: food is getting more expensive. A meal for 10 people cost an average of $58.63 this year, up 6% from 2025, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. It is another reminder that even when inflation begins to slow, families do not necessarily see their grocery bills come down.

This was the first increase in Thanksgiving dinner costs after three years of declines. The 6% jump was also higher than the overall US inflation rate of around 3.5%. In other words, food costs are rising faster than prices across the economy, adding to the pressure on families already struggling with everyday expenses.

The rising cost of groceries is part of a bigger problem facing the US economy. The Federal Reserve wants to bring inflation down to 2%, but doing so without hurting households and businesses is proving difficult. Higher interest rates make loans more expensive, while the country's $40.7 trillion debt adds to the financial pressure. The Fed must now find a way to bring prices under control without slowing the economy too much.

Why falling inflation does not mean cheaper groceries A slowdown in inflation does not mean prices are falling. It means goods and services are becoming more expensive at a slower pace. Unless prices actually decline, consumers continue paying more.

The Thanksgiving survey illustrates this. The average meal cost rose from $55.18 in 2025 to $58.63 in 2026. Turkey contributed to the increase, with the average price of a 16-pound frozen bird rising 10% to $23.68.

The longer-term picture is different. Since 2012, the cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner has increased about 18.5%, compared with approximately 49% cumulative CPI inflation.

Since October 2021, grocery prices measured by the CPI's food-at-home index have climbed 22%.

Discounts on popular holiday products such as turkey help explain why the cost of a particular meal can rise more slowly than overall grocery prices.

The broader inflation picture also remains complicated. The US CPI rose 0.4% in October, compared with 0.6% in September.

However, an annual October inflation rate could not be calculated for most categories because the Bureau of Labor Statistics lacked October 2025 comparison data following a government funding lapse. September's annual inflation rate was 3.7%.

The Federal Reserve's inflation and debt dilemma The Fed's long-term inflation target is 2%, measured through the personal consumption expenditures price index. Its challenge is to bring price increases under control without weakening economic activity.

Higher interest rates can discourage borrowing and spending, helping ease inflationary pressure. However, they also make loans more expensive for households and businesses and increase the cost of servicing government debt.

The pressure is particularly significant given the size of US federal borrowing. The national debt stood at approximately $40.77 trillion on November 25, 2026, according to Treasury data.

Net federal interest costs reached approximately $1.29 trillion in the 2026 fiscal year, up from $1.16 trillion in 2025. As existing government securities mature and new borrowing takes place, higher interest rates can add to the government's financing burden.

The Fed does not set monetary policy to manage federal debt payments. Its decisions are guided by its inflation and employment mandates. However, the rising cost of borrowing adds another complication to the wider economic outlook.

Why cutting interest rates could reignite inflation The Federal Reserve faces competing risks. Keeping rates high could help contain inflation, but prolonged monetary tightening could put further pressure on households and businesses already carrying substantial debt.

Cutting rates could ease borrowing costs and support economic activity. However, if consumer demand strengthens while inflation remains elevated, it could make price pressures harder to control.

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has argued that a 3% inflation target may be more realistic given structural pressures such as tariffs, geopolitical tensions, military spending and investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure.