Thanksgiving is over, but the dinner bill left many American families with a familiar problem: food is getting more expensive. A meal for 10 people cost an average of $58.63 this year, up 6% from 2025, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. It is another reminder that even when inflation begins to slow, families do not necessarily see their grocery bills come down.

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This was the first increase in Thanksgiving dinner costs after three years of declines. The 6% jump was also higher than the overall US inflation rate of around 3.5%. In other words, food costs are rising faster than prices across the economy, adding to the pressure on families already struggling with everyday expenses.

The rising cost of groceries is part of a bigger problem facing the US economy. The Federal Reserve wants to bring inflation down to 2%, but doing so without hurting households and businesses is proving difficult. Higher interest rates make loans more expensive, while the country's $40.7 trillion debt adds to the financial pressure. The Fed must now find a way to bring prices under control without slowing the economy too much.

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Why falling inflation does not mean cheaper groceries A slowdown in inflation does not mean prices are falling. It means goods and services are becoming more expensive at a slower pace. Unless prices actually decline, consumers continue paying more.

The Thanksgiving survey illustrates this. The average meal cost rose from $55.18 in 2025 to $58.63 in 2026. Turkey contributed to the increase, with the average price of a 16-pound frozen bird rising 10% to $23.68.

The longer-term picture is different. Since 2012, the cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner has increased about 18.5%, compared with approximately 49% cumulative CPI inflation.

Since October 2021, grocery prices measured by the CPI's food-at-home index have climbed 22%.

Discounts on popular holiday products such as turkey help explain why the cost of a particular meal can rise more slowly than overall grocery prices.

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The broader inflation picture also remains complicated. The US CPI rose 0.4% in October, compared with 0.6% in September.

However, an annual October inflation rate could not be calculated for most categories because the Bureau of Labor Statistics lacked October 2025 comparison data following a government funding lapse. September's annual inflation rate was 3.7%.

The Federal Reserve's inflation and debt dilemma The Fed's long-term inflation target is 2%, measured through the personal consumption expenditures price index. Its challenge is to bring price increases under control without weakening economic activity.

Higher interest rates can discourage borrowing and spending, helping ease inflationary pressure. However, they also make loans more expensive for households and businesses and increase the cost of servicing government debt.

The pressure is particularly significant given the size of US federal borrowing. The national debt stood at approximately $40.77 trillion on November 25, 2026, according to Treasury data.

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Net federal interest costs reached approximately $1.29 trillion in the 2026 fiscal year, up from $1.16 trillion in 2025. As existing government securities mature and new borrowing takes place, higher interest rates can add to the government's financing burden.

The Fed does not set monetary policy to manage federal debt payments. Its decisions are guided by its inflation and employment mandates. However, the rising cost of borrowing adds another complication to the wider economic outlook.

Why cutting interest rates could reignite inflation The Federal Reserve faces competing risks. Keeping rates high could help contain inflation, but prolonged monetary tightening could put further pressure on households and businesses already carrying substantial debt.

Cutting rates could ease borrowing costs and support economic activity. However, if consumer demand strengthens while inflation remains elevated, it could make price pressures harder to control.

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Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has argued that a 3% inflation target may be more realistic given structural pressures such as tariffs, geopolitical tensions, military spending and investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Such a change, however, would mean accepting a faster long-term rise in prices than the Fed's existing 2% objective.

About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.