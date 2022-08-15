The 10 things India got right—from mid-day meals to UPI

Spurred by the success stories of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd., founded in 1968, and Narayana Murthy-founded Infosys Ltd in 1981, the cumulative revenue of the Indian IT industry touched $227 billion as of 31 March 2022, according to Nasscom. Much of its success as a forex earner is due to the abundance of engineers (1.5 million engineers graduate in India every year) and software developers (estimated to be over 3.5 million) in the country. The industry also cumulatively employs over 5 million people, excluding the millions of ancillary workers. While the IT industry’s growth is plateauing because of its size, India has seen thousands of startups mushroom across sectors such as fintech, edutech, healthtech, agritech, e-commerce, retail tech, and software-as-as-service (SaaS), to name a few, over the last six years. Many of these have become unicorns, or startups valued at $1 billion or more. Mobile adtech firm InMobi became the country’s first unicorn in 2011. India is currently the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world with more than 65,000 startups, of which nearly 10,000 are technology startups.

