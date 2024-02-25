The $100 Bill Is America’s Most Common Currency, and Its Most Annoying
Oyin Adedoyin , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 25 Feb 2024, 01:44 PM IST
SummaryThe amount in circulation has more than doubled in recent years, but $100s are hated by both cashiers and economists alike.
Rayza Sison went to a flea market in New York this month with five $100 bills. One by one, vendors refused to take her money, saying they couldn’t make change or only accepted digital payments through Venmo or Zelle.
