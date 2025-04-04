The 1960s ‘Chicken Tax’ Shows the Lasting Impact of Tariffs

Mexico and Canada have offered a legal route around the chicken tax since the North American Free Trade Agreement went live in 1994, and some pickup trucks sold in the U.S. are now assembled across the border, albeit with many U.S. parts. President Trump has cast doubt on this arrangement, though, recently introducing a 25% tariff on almost all goods shipped from the countries before giving a one-month reprieve to those that comply with free-trade-area requirements.