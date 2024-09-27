The 27-year-old economic adviser for Gen Z

Scanlon splits her time between her parents’ home in Kentucky and the house she rents in L.A. She usually starts her weekdays around 3 a.m. to be up when the East Coast rises. She makes short-form videos and tweets almost daily, and releases longer videos, podcast episodes and Substack essays about every two weeks. She squeezes in trips to the gym, runs and bikes. In a given week, she typically rides between 100 and 300 miles.