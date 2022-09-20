The $3 lipstick that ignores inflation5 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 07:00 PM IST
E.l.f. has kept prices low on its bestsellers while raising prices on two-thirds of its lineup and adding higher-end products
E.l.f. Beauty Inc., known for selling cheap-but-trendy makeup in drugstores, raised prices and rolled out higher-end products this spring when fast-rising costs threatened profits.