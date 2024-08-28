The American dream feels out of reach for most
Rachel Wolfe , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 28 Aug 2024, 03:18 PM IST
SummaryA Wall Street Journal poll shows people want a home, a family and a comfortable retirement, but say those goals are tough to achieve even with hard work.
Americans overwhelmingly desire all the traditional trappings of the American dream—owning a home, having a family, and looking forward to a comfortable retirement. But very few believe they can easily achieve it.
