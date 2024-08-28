The American dream feels out of reach for most

He now makes around $30,000 a year working part time for youth development nonprofit My Block, My Hood, My City. He says he can’t afford to move out of his mother’s Section 8 apartment where he grew up, let alone to resolve the $10,000 debt he needs to transfer his transcripts to a school closer to home. He hasn’t given up on his American dream, he says, but he’s finding it much less straightforward than he thought.