The American Southwest Is Finally Starting to Embrace Vertical Living
Cecilie Rohwedder , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 29 Feb 2024, 04:30 PM IST
SummaryNew building codes and zoning laws are paving the way for apartment development in the desert, which has long been an oasis of single-family homes.
When Kayla and Derrick Perry II moved to Albuquerque, N.M., in January, they decided against living in one of the low-slung adobe and craftsman-style houses typical for their new hometown. Instead, they rented a triplex at Allaso High Desert, a recent addition to the growing number of multistory apartment and condo complexes now changing the silhouette of the southwestern city.
