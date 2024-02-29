The American Southwest Is Finally Starting to Embrace Vertical Living

New multifamily construction starts will be down 70% nationwide this year from their peak in the second quarter of 2022, according to research by real-estate firm CBRE Group. Many of the buildings started in 2022 were completed at the end of last year, now new additions to city silhouettes. As job growth continues, what looks like an oversupply in some cities will eventually be needed, says Matt Vance, senior director and Americas head of multifamily research. In addition, he says, southwestern cities are just beginning to increase the share of multifamily housing in their overall markets. In 2022, the most recent figures available, single-family homes still made up 75% of the housing inventory in the Phoenix/Mesa/Glendale area and 79% of the inventory in each Albuquerque and Santa Fe, according to CBRE. For all the new housing being built in those cities today, multifamily units account for only around 55% of new construction, Vance says.