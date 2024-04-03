The anatomy of a post-crisis monetary policy, explained
Summary
- After a crisis like the pandemic, looking only at inflation and growth does little to shape effective monetary policy, and it’s essential to go beyond. A comparison with the early 2010s holds some clues on what’s working better this time.
The first monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting of 2024-25 starts on Wednesday at a time of slowing inflation and robust growth. An interest rate cut at this stage could overheat an economy growing at 7–8%, and create inflationary pressures. A rate hike could throttle growth, while making no difference to inflation due to factors out of control. Given such trade-offs, the MPC is likely to leave rates unchanged.