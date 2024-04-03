The anatomy of a post-crisis monetary policy, explained

Fiscal restraint

Some clues about how policy works emerged from the early 2010s, when inflation and the current account were flashing red. There are similarities between then and now: coming after a period of a crisis (global financial crisis in 2008, covid-19 in 2020), steep rate cuts, sharp rupee depreciation, a post-crisis demand rebound, and eventual high inflation. But the impact of monetary policy was quite different. Starting March 2010, the repo rate was hiked by 3.75 percentage points over the next two years. However, inflation remained high, the rupee continued to fall, and the current account worsened. In contrast, rate increases have done a better job in the last two years.