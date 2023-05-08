The anti-ESG industry is taking investors for a ride

A study by Daniel Garrett of the University of Pennsylvania and Ivan Ivanov of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago considers one anti-ESG stance. It finds that Texas’s anti-ESG laws, which had the unfortunate side-effect of thinning out the number of bond underwriters, raised issuers’ interest costs by $300m-500m in their first eight months. Meanwhile, Indiana’s anti-ESG bill was watered down after the state’s fiscal watchdog suggested that it would cut annual returns to the state’s public pension funds by 1.2 percentage points, because it would prevent the use of many active managers and limit investment in the private-equity industry and thus private markets.