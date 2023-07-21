The Apple Tax Play That Keeps Uncle Sam at Bay
Summary
- Interest rates are up, and bond prices are down. That’s revived a long-dormant tax-deferral opportunity for buyers of individual bonds.
Apple’s stock is near all-time highs and the company’s market value has topped $3 trillion. Yet some of its debt is trading at prices ranging from around 69 cents to 84 cents on the dollar.
