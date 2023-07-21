The Apple Tax Play That Keeps Uncle Sam at Bay

Unless the discount is very small, the income from it will be taxed at ordinary rates. How small? According to IRS Publication 550, it must be less than 0.25% of the bond’s face value times the number of years remaining until maturity. On a bond maturing in 10 years, that’s a price of more than $975 and less than $1,000, according to Roth. If this exception applies, the income from the discount counts as a capital gain.

