The bad news hidden in the good news on job numbers

Those who stop looking for a job because they can’t find one or do not get around to looking for one in the first place are not counted as a part of the labour force. To that extent, the labour force shrinks. So, while the unemployment rate has fallen between May and June, the overall labour participation rate has also shrunk. Hence, the number of people employed or unemployed and looking for a job, as a proportion of those aged over 15, has come down. This is a key factor that needs to be taken into account.

