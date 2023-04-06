The Bank of Japan should stop defending its cap on bond yields

For investors, selling bonds to the bank seems a one-way bet. Yields move inversely to prices. Why own a bond that will fall in value as the cap is lifted, if you can sell it for a higher price today? But for the Bank of Japan the purchases could prove correspondingly costly. We calculate that a rise in bond yields of just 0.25 percentage points would cause paper losses of over $60bn. The bank’s cash flows will suffer if short-term rates rise before the bonds mature, forcing the bank to pay interest on the reserves it has created in the banking system to finance its purchases. With every bond bought, the potential loss mounts.

