The Best and Worst Airlines of 2023

Alaska gives Delta a run for its money as best operator every year and gained some ground in 2023. The airline, which battles Delta for passengers on the West Coast, finished with the lowest cancellation rate, at under 1%. The average was 1.3% in 2023 for the major carriers, down from 2.6% in 2022. (This year’s rankings don’t incorporate any impact from the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX 9 after a harrowing incident on Alaska early this month.)