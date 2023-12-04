Economy
The big threat to India’s demographic dividend
T.N. Hari 9 min read 04 Dec 2023, 05:59 PM IST
Summary
- Many economies have cracked the code of getting women to work in time. India must hurry up
Bengaluru: In a short press release, dated 13 October, the Ministry of Women and Child Development announced that the Female Labour Force Participation Rate (FLFPR) for 2022-23 had improved significantly over the previous year by 4.2 percentage points to 37%. The trend, over the last five years (24.5%, 30.0%, 32.5%, 32.8%, 37%) has been nothing short of a miracle.
