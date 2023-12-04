The big threat to India’s demographic dividend

The history of women empowerment in other parts of the world also indicates that things can get better quickly. Cambridge did not grant degrees to women as late as in 1948 and Harvard Medical School admitted a woman for the first time in 1945. It was only during World War II that for the first time in the western world, women were pulled out of homes on a large scale and thrust into jobs that were originally exclusive to men. However, after the war came to an end and the men began returning home from the battlefront, this trend lost steam and women were back to being confined at home. But the feminist movement had picked up momentum and in 1964, after nearly 200 years of independence, America passed the civil rights bill by which any form of discrimination based on gender, race, colour, religion, or national origin was outlawed. In fact, even in 1964, the powers given to enforce the provisions of the Civil Rights Act were weak, though these were supplemented during later years. Passage of this Act was not easy and there was considerable opposition in both the Senate as well as the House of Representatives. From time to time, there were attempts to confine women to homes under the guise of family values.