The biggest losers from Trumponomics
The Economist 1 min read 19 Nov 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- America’s president-elect wants to reshape trade, capital and labour flows
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Across cabinet tables, boardrooms and diplomatic missions this week, one topic of discussion has overshadowed all others. The sweeping victory of Donald Trump and the Republican Party in America’s elections will give huge powers to an impulsive president with unorthodox economic beliefs and a belligerent approach to negotiation. Bigwigs in government and business all over are scrambling to analyse the consequences—for America and for the rest of the world.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less