The biggest losers from Trumponomics

Dollar dolour

This is bad news for poorer countries. A mightier dollar buoys the value of their imports, many of which (particularly commodities) are priced in the currency. Those that have borrowed in dollars will see the value of their debts soar. Research by the IMF published last year suggests that every 10% rise in the dollar’s value reduces economic output in emerging markets by about 1.9% after six months, and that these effects linger for two and a half years. Higher interest rates in America also make the rest of the world less attractive. Capital flows out of emerging markets, forcing their central banks to raise rates to prop up currencies already weakened by deteriorating trade balances. That reduces lending and investment just when those economies need a boost.