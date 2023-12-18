The Bill for Bigger Government Is Coming Due for World’s Taxpayers
Tom Fairless , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 18 Dec 2023, 01:01 PM IST
SummaryDebt is more expensive, and rich countries are turning to voters businesses to pay for rising spending needs.
Rich countries are raising more money from taxpayers than they have in decades to finance a burst of state spending as surging interest rates make borrowing less attractive.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less