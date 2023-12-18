The Bill for Bigger Government Is Coming Due for World’s Taxpayers

Rich countries are raising more money from taxpayers than they have in decades to finance a burst of state spending as surging interest rates make borrowing less attractive.

Tax revenues have risen to record levels as a share of economic output in a number of major economies, including France, Japan and South Korea, according to data published by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the club of mainly rich countries.

The increases are worth hundreds of billions of dollars in additional revenue for governments that are navigating an array of new spending needs, from military priorities to industrial policy.

They underline a trend toward big government, amplified by the Covid-19 pandemic and fueled by national-security concerns in a world of geopolitical divisions, the need to care for aging populations and the fight against climate change.

In the U.S., tax receipts at all levels of government climbed to nearly 28% of GDP last year, up from 25% in 2019 and the highest level since at least 1965, aside from a brief period of budget consolidation during the Clinton administration. During the late 1990s, the U.S. turned budget deficits into surpluses with tax increases, spending restraint and fast economic growth.

In France and Germany, tax receipts have increased by around 1 percentage point of GDP since 2019 from already high levels, to about 46% and 39% of GDP respectively. In both countries, tax-to-GDP ratios are at the highest levels since records began in 1965. The German government last week announced a series of energy tax increases and spending cuts to plug a hole in next year’s budget.

In Asia, where taxes and social spending have long been leaner than in Europe, tax-to-GDP ratios have climbed to record highs in Japan and South Korea, and are approaching European levels. Japan’s latest data are from 2021.

That tax revenues are rising as a share of GDP means their increase is outpacing economic growth, signaling a growing government role in the economy. Economists say the trend tends to weigh on household spending and entrepreneurship, as a larger share of people’s income goes to taxes, dragging on the economy.

Governments haven’t necessarily raised tax rates. Rather, many are benefiting as high inflation pushes up both prices and wages, propelling taxpayers into higher brackets, a phenomenon known as fiscal drag. Still, experts say actual tax increases are likely in the cards for a number of advanced economies, including Germany and the U.K.

The trend toward higher tax receipts is likely to continue as rising borrowing costs collide with increased state-spending needs, from military budgets to welfare for aging populations to climate change, said Kurt van Dender, an OECD official responsible for tax statistics.

“It looks difficult to move away from a situation of increased role for governments in the economy," van Dender said.

Governments across advanced economies are spending about 2 percentage points more as a share of gross domestic product than they did in 2019, or around 41% of GDP compared with 39% before the pandemic, according to International Monetary Fund data.

Government revenue is expected to rise to around 32% of GDP in the U.S. in 2027 from 30% in 2019, according to IMF data. The Congressional Budget Office sees federal tax revenue declining from its fiscal 2022 level, then rising on the assumption that tax cuts enacted under President Donald Trump will expire after 2025. But Republicans vow to block all tax increases and Democrats vow to block any increases on anyone making under $400,000. Absent full Democratic control of the White House and Congress, significant U.S. tax hikes are unlikely.

Governments are also tapping debt markets heavily: Across advanced economies, government debt stands at around 112% of GDP, up from 104% in 2019, and will likely increase, according to IMF data. With interest rates higher, borrowing and refinancing existing debt has become expensive.

Governments globally are expected to spend a net $2 trillion paying interest on their debt this year, up more than 10% from 2022, according to an analysis of IMF data by research consulting firm Teal Insights. By 2027, it could top $3 trillion.

“The time of super low interest rates seems to be behind us," said Dirk Schumacher, an economist with French bank Natixis.

This means many rich countries that exited the pandemic with high debt and deficits may have no alternative to raising tax revenues.

Governments’ hunger for cash reflects a philosophical shift away from the market-oriented consensus dominant in the West since around 1980, which emphasized a reduction in state support for businesses, the removal of regulations impeding competition and trade liberalization.

In the 20-nation eurozone, government spending will reach half of the region’s economic output this year, according to the IMF. In the U.S., state spending stands at 38% of GDP, above its prepandemic level.

New costs are coming down the track. Caring for aging populations and paying for green energy infrastructure will add around 3 percentage points of GDP a year to government expenditures across advanced economies, according to Capital Economics, a London-based research house.

“The ability to run large deficits is limited in a world of low growth and higher interest rates and debt," said Neil Shearing, chief economist at Capital Economics in London.

In Italy, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government will run a budget deficit of around 5% of GDP this year and 4% next year, according to IMF data. And even though Germany has relatively low government debt, it might have to raise taxes to fund ambitious military and industry policy plans after the country’s top court barred the government from using untapped pandemic-era off-budget funds.

In Japan, social spending increased strongly in recent years, and Tokyo now plans higher military spending. China, the world’s No. 2 economy, also faces pressure to raise taxes amid fast-rising national debt.

As one of the lowest-taxed rich countries in the world, the U.S. has more scope than many countries to raise taxes, although that path would be politically tricky. China’s share of tax revenues is lower still, at around 21% of GDP, according to OECD data.

In high-tax Europe, targeted spending cuts might be the best option, Schumacher said. “There seem to be limits on how high taxes can go," he said. Pushing taxes too high can cause companies to leave for more favorable jurisdictions and reduce people’s incentives to work.

