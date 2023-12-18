The Bill for Bigger Government Is Coming Due for World’s Taxpayers

Government revenue is expected to rise to around 32% of GDP in the U.S. in 2027 from 30% in 2019, according to IMF data. The Congressional Budget Office sees federal tax revenue declining from its fiscal 2022 level, then rising on the assumption that tax cuts enacted under President Donald Trump will expire after 2025. But Republicans vow to block all tax increases and Democrats vow to block any increases on anyone making under $400,000. Absent full Democratic control of the White House and Congress, significant U.S. tax hikes are unlikely.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}