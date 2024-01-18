The Blackstone tax case has foreign investors on tenterhooks
Summary
- The Supreme Court on Friday stayed a Delhi HC ruling in favour of Blackstone that said tax residency certificates were sufficient for availing benefits from double tax avoidance agreements
The Indian tax department’s aggressive stance on tax residency certificates (TRCs) has evoked fresh concerns among offshore investors. In a case pertaining to Blackstone Partners that came up for hearing in the Supreme Court last week, additional solicitor general (ASG) N. Venkataraman expressed concerns that the Delhi High Court (HC) verdict in the matter could potentially set a precedent and, hence, must be stayed.