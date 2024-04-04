The British are coming for your white-collar job
Chelsey Dulaney , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 04 Apr 2024, 10:18 AM IST
SummaryAmerican businesses are sending all types of work across the Atlantic, drawn by depressed U.K. salaries, tax incentives and a weak currency.
LONDON—When Margot Robbie hosted a pool party at the Barbie Dreamhouse in last year’s hit film, she was thousands of miles away from sunny Malibu, on a soundstage in a commuter town about an hour outside of London.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less