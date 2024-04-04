The British are coming for your white-collar job

Edward East runs an influencer marketing firm, Billion Dollar Boy, with 150-plus staff between offices in London, New York and New Orleans, and a client list that includes Amazon.com, Meta Platforms and L’Oreal. The company’s U.S. billings surged 88% in its last financial year and now make up nearly half of its global revenue. Its U.S. contracts are on average six times larger than those in the U.K., he said.