The calculations it took to become a Finance Chief

Mr. Benioff taught her to adopt the gung-ho approach of a beginner, an attitude that allowed Salesforce to innovate during the pandemic, Ms. Washington said. For instance, she said, Salesforce created new products to support companies and was creative in how employees worked. Ms. Washington said she also learned more from Mr. Benioff about the broader impact business can have on the community—whether the subject was equal pay for women or supporting LGBTQ communities.