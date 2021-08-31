The capex challenge facing the ₹6 trillion monetization plan

Unlike airports, additional capex is not a variable in road assets, as the big investments have already been made. These are all about revenues. There is also precedent in frontloading payments in PPP deals. In June 2020, Maharashtra awarded toll rights for the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the old Mumbai-Pune corridor (NH-48), totalling 140 km, for 10 years for ₹8,262 crore: ₹6,500 crore upfront and the balance over three years. This works out to about ₹6 crore per km per year—now adopted as the benchmark by the Centre to arrive at the indicative monetization value.