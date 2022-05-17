The cascading effect of this year’s heatwave

The largest deficit in these 16 months was in October 2021, when India’s coal inventories for thermal power depleted to four days, against the prescribed 25 days. The current heatwave is again squeezing coal inventories held by power plants. In mid-April, 105 of the 173 power plants had less than 25% of the required inventory, according to the Central Electricity Authority. Coal accounts for over 70% of India's power generation. The Railways had to cancel over 650 passenger trains to clear tracks for more cargo trains, the main mode of transporting coals to power plants.