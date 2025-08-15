The case for interest-rate cuts is weak. But Trump is still likely to get them.
Summary
Growth, inflation and jobs data don’t signal rates cuts. Yet the odds of a quarter-point September cut are at just under 100%
President Donald Trump’s unstoppable force of will is likely to triumph over Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s immovable object of caution when it comes to lower interest rates.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story